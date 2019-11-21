FORT TOWSON, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma man found dead in his home Sunday was arraigned Wednesday in Choctaw County, Sheriff Terry Park said. She was charged with one count of murder and her bond was denied.
Shonda Johnson-Williams, 48, was charged with murder before Judge Bill Baze. She remains in Choctaw County Jail after being arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Tuesday, Park announced late Tuesday night.
On Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to a call at 48-year-old Jamie Williams’ residence in the 1000 block of South Main Street in Fort Towson. Shonda called and said Jamie was dead inside the residence, according to reports. Paramedics were called to the scene, but Jamie was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
The state medical examiner has sent the body to Tulsa for an autopsy, Park said. OSBI is investigating the cause and manner of Williams’ death.
The case is ongoing at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.