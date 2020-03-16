Melba Jean Fuller, 93, of Honey Grove, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Chapel, Honey Grove, with the Rev. Terry Paul Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow in Ladonia Cemetery under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home.
