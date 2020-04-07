The closures of universities across the country, an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19, displaced thousands of college students, and many found themselves back in their hometowns often several hours or states away. Regardless of whether they attend Paris Junior College or Texas A&M University-College Station, several locally based students are now in the same boat, attempting to adapt to a new reality during the coronavirus crisis.
Elizabeth Chesson, an English major at Paris Junior College, is originally from Ladonia. She had to move 45 minutes away from campus with the school closures.
“The hardest part about learning from home is finding a quiet place to focus on tests and quizzes. I don’t have a secluded space that I can take advantage of such as my dorm room,” she said. “As a full time student, having all of the content switch to online is difficult. It takes more time management and personal willpower that I didn’t believe I had to begin with, hence why I signed up for face to face classes.”
Virtual education also comes with the challenge that much of the equipment students have been relying on is suddenly off limits. At Paris Junior College, tutoring and other services have become much more difficult to access.
“The worst part for me is not having campus resources available. Software, printers, the library, meals for every part of the day, and so much more was ripped away at a moment’s notice,” Chesson said.
Jayla Oldfield is a Tarleton State University computer science major concentrating in software engineering. Her hometown is Detroit.
“The hardest part about learning from home would definitely be to keep yourself on schedule and not getting distracted. I try my best to watch my lecture videos during the time I would normally go to that certain class, but sometimes you just want to watch hair bleaching fails on YouTube,” she said. “I also am a hands-on learner, and I learn better in a classroom where I can immediately ask for help and show the teacher what I am having issues with. Especially since I am in advanced math classes and engineering/programming classes, the need for hands-on assistance makes online more difficult.”
Maddie Ellsworth, a rehabilitation major at Stephen F. Austin State University who is originally from Atlanta, expressed concern over maintaining her grade point average with the new transition.
“I was homeschooled, so I am used to learning from home. However, this was nothing like my schooling growing up because now I have to guess what my teachers are wanting and thinking. A lot of my professors are not very good about expressing what they expect of me through video format, as it’s completely thrown us off of our syllabus,” she said. “I think my GPA is really going to suffer. Not only do I have to adjust to doing school online, but I have to adjust to this new way of life and social distancing. It’s hard to juggle everything.”
Parisian Amber Madera,is a biomedical science major at Texas A&M University-College Station.
“For some of my courses, it has made the material easier, and others made it much harder. TAMU has made it to where you can choose to make courses satisfactory/unsatisfactory as well as making failing grades not impact GPA. It (GPA) may drop this semester even with the new changes,” she said. “Many teachers need to realize that students are also stressed and affected by the switch to online because a few of mine have pretty much stated that students are just getting time off and have no reason to be stressed.”
With schools shuttered through May 4 by Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, most colleges have ordered the online transition to remain in place through the remainder of the semester. That was the decision handed down late last week at Paris Junior College. The semester there will end May 15, which is a week after its original end date to compensate for the extra week of spring break given at the start of the pandemic’s U.S. impact.
“With the dates so close,” college President Dr. Pam Anglin said, “the college will extend the online only environment to the end of spring semester.”
Students in workforce programs who need to come in physically to complete their labs will be given an incomplete. As soon as it is safe to bring students back, a schedule will be developed and students will be informed of when they can come in to complete their course, the college said.
