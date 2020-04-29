Carlyss Ruth Teal Brigance, 92, of Paris, died on March 23, 2020, at her home.
Carlyss was born on March 19, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Edna Bean Teal.
She grew up and went to school in Missouri and Oklahoma. She graduated high school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She got her teaching degree from the University of Tulsa and taught band and choir in Oklahoma for many years. She gave private piano lessons most of her life. She was a member of many clubs in Paris including, garden club, music club and newcomers club. She was a member of the Central Presbyterian Church and was the choir director for many years. She loved her church family and many friends.
She is the widow of Edwin Brigance who preceded her in death after 63 years of marriage.
She is survived by one sister; two children; six grands, and five greats.
Services are pending at this time.
