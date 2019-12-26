DEC. 23 to DEC. 26
FD Assist Police
12:28 to 12:32 p.m., 3555 Ruby Way.
5:08 to 5:28 p.m., no address given.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
7:08 to 7:21 a.m., 800 W. Center St.
9:47 to 10:10 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
2:11 to 4:22 a.m., 447 8th St. NE.
5:39 to 5:46 p.m., 223 9th St. NW.
Grass/Brush Fire
7:51 to 8:02 p.m., 1200 7th St. NW.
8:16 to 8:24 p.m., 400 W. Provine St.
11:03 to 11:08 a.m., 4200 N. Main St.
5:01 to 5:02 p.m., 411 FR 197.
First Responder-Paris
8:21 to 8:34 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
8:39 to 9:15 a.m., 830 Fitzhugh St.
8:50 to 9:08 a.m., 645 27th St. NW.
9:19 to 9:38 a.m., 2210 Jackson St.
9:34 to (;43 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
10:05 to 10:13 a.m., 687 4th St. NW.
12:07 to 12:18 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:42 to 2:08 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
3:37 to 3:41 p.m., 520 89th St. SE.
4:51 to 4:58 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
5:19 to 5:43 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
7:11 to 7:33 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
9:35 to 10:04 p.m., 2439 Cleveland St.
10:47 to 11:10 p.m., 1775 Maple Ave.
11:17 to to 11:39 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
11:35 a.m. to 12 p.m., 215 19th St. SW.
2:05 to 2:20 p.m., 3030 E. Houston St.
2:29 to 2:44 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
2:57 to 3:13 p.m., 1200 Graham St.
2:57 to 3:32 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
3:55 to 4:46 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
4:03 to 4:24 p.m., 1121 22nd St. SE.
4:07 to 4:45 p.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
4:13 to 4:27 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
4:43 to 5:07 p.m., 3805 Lamar Ave.
5:59 to 6:26 p.m., 2900 Stillhosue Road.
8:14 to 8:33 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:35 to 8:54 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
10:40 to 10:53 p.m., 3020 Margaret St.
1:48 to 2:09 a.m., no address give.
3:25 to 3:49 a.m., 3782 Lamar Ave.
1:07 to 1:14 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
12:46 to 1:06 a.m., 4120 Alpine St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
4:53 to 6:21 p.m., 2200 CR 34520.
Public Service
9:37 to 9:54 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
9:43 to 9:56 a.m., 3020 Margaret St.
Staff Report
