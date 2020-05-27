Mr. Kevin Dewayne Johnson, of Clarksville, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 25, 2020 in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Hebron Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas with the Rev. Eddie Seals as eulogist. Interment will be in Hebron Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
