DALLAS — Ahead of a state order issued late last week, Atmos Energy has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnects due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Atmos Energy officials said they understand the coronavirus outbreak may cause some customers to experience financial difficulty, whether because of illness, quarantine or a disruption at work.
“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety, paired with our culture, have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy.
“We prepare year-round for the unexpected and will maintain our attention to detail, our passion for excellence and our sense of urgency. We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”
Among the ways that Atmos Energy supports those who need it most is its “Sharing the Warmth” program that leverages the generosity of customer donations with additional contributions by Atmos Energy to amplify the amount of assistance offered. Atmos Energy then partners with local nonprofit agencies to effectively reach those customers.
Customers who need help paying their bill may visit atmosenergy.com/customer-service/get-help-paying-your-bill to locate the nearest community action agency for assistance.
Atmos Energy also offers Budget Billing, which is based on a rolling, 12-month average of the bill and adjusts monthly, providing a more predictable amount due every month.
For information, call 888-286-6700.
