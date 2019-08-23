Senior Adult Vacation Bible school continues
The Red River Valley Baptist Association’s Senior Adult Vacation Bible School continues Monday at 9:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 207 S. Church St. in Paris.
All senior adults are invited for singing, Bible study , issions study and more. Call 903-737-0650 for information.
Rock of Ages BC to fete its pastor and wife
Rock of Ages Baptist Church of Annona will celebrate the 18th anniversary of its pastor and wife, T.L, and Virgie Blevins, at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Everyone is cordially invited.
Special guest is Dr. L.E. Cole and the members of Marton Shiloh Baptist Church.
Rock of Ages Baptist Church is in Highway 44 S. in Annona. Call 903-697-3368.
St. Luke BC to note 37th church anniversary
St. Luke Baptist Church will celebrate its 37th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The public is invited. Speaker at the service is to be the Rev. Billy Shepherd, pastor of Olive Branch Baptist Church of Paris.
The Rev. Aron Jenkins is pastor of St. Luke Baptist Church, 2695 W. Campbell St.
Appreciation service set for Deborah Nunley
The Women’s Department of the Greater Paris District Church of God in Christ will sponsor an appreciation service for Deborah Nunley at 3 p.m. Sunday at Overcomers Church of God in Christ, 909 N.W. 7th St.
