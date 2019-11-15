Regina Morgan, 64, of Oklahoma, passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at Paris New Generation Baptist Church. Pastor Mary Logan will serve as eulogist. The Rev. Shannon McGuire, Pastor. Interment will follow to Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.
