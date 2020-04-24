The City of Paris is expected to open a coronavirus antibody testing site as early as mid-week in the parking lot of Thomas Justiss Elementary on 19th Street NW.
The city’s emergency management team and health care professionals participated in a test run Friday afternoon with about 20 participants.
“Things went well, and we should be opening the test site as early as mid-week,” Paris Assistant Police Chief Randy Tuttle said. Tuttle heads up the test site as the city’s emergency management coordinator.
Testing will be available to anyone who pays $25 by credit or debit card and registers on the city website at paristexas.gov or through a call center at the Paris Police Department. A phone number will be made available in the next few days as well as online registration, Tuttle said.
Paris City Council approved the purchase of at least 20,000 antibody test kits at an April 9 meeting, and interim City Manager Gene Anderson on April 10 ordered 5,000 of the kits at $25 each after he and Mayor Steve Clifford bartered with PharmaTech Inc. of San Diego, California. Tests began arriving earlier this week.
See the Sunday edition of The Paris News for a story about the ease of testing, the reliability of the test kits and the safety steps in place at the elementary school testing site.
