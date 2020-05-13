Good morning, Red River Valley!
There will be a chance for showers hanging over us on this cloudy day, although we could see some clearing. this afternoon as the high gets to 81. Winds will come from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Storm chances pick up again tonight after 4 a.m. as a series of storms is expected to make its way west along the Red River overnight. Gusty winds are expected to continue.
There will be a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Then we can expect a mostly cloudy night with a low around 70.
Stay dry, stay healthy and enjoy your Wednesday!
