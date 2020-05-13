Good morning, Red River Valley! 

There will be a chance for showers hanging over us on this cloudy day, although we could see some clearing. this afternoon as the high gets to 81. Winds will come from the south southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. 

Storm chances pick up again tonight after 4 a.m. as a series of storms is expected to make its way west along the Red River overnight. Gusty winds are expected to continue. 

There will be a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly before 1 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 82. Then we can expect a mostly cloudy night with a low around 70.

Stay dry, stay healthy and enjoy your Wednesday!

Storms Friday.jpg
Thunderstorm chances will return Friday and increase Friday night with the arrival of a weak cold front. A few strong to marginally severe storms are possible Friday night across the northwest sections of North Texas. Hail, downburst winds and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary hazards. Highs Friday will be in the 80s with lows Friday night in the 60s to around 70.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.