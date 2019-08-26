Paris police said they arrested 30-year-old Willie Odell Beck of Paris after he was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Ellis County charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Police said they located Beck with another man behind a closed business in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue at about 2:58 a.m. Friday.
Beck was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest driver on parole violation warrant
Paris police said they arrested 56-year-old Richard Donald Smith of Paris after he was stopped in the 2400 block of East Cherry Street at 5:18 p.m. Friday. The officer said Smith had an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Two women flee after alleged altercation with crowbar
Paris police said two suspects fled the scene Saturday after a complainant said they were assaulted with a crowbar.
Officers said they responded to an assault in the 100 block of East Hearne Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports that two females were in an argument and attempting to leave the scene. When several people started yelling at them, an alleged altercation ensued, and one of the complainants said they were assaulted with a crowbar.
The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. It is unknown if the victim sought medical treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate alleged vehicle theft and sale
Police said they responded to a vehicle theft in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 3:53 p.m. Sunday.
The complainant reported that a roommate’s boyfriend had stolen his vehicle while he was asleep and that the vehicle was sold to an unknown person in Oklahoma.
The incident is under investigation.
Police: No arrests after gunshots reported, suspected drugs found
While on another call for service, Paris police officers heard gunshots in the area of the 100 block of 6th Street NE at 9:23 p.m. Sunday. They said they saw two men running from a residence in the 600 block of East Price Street.
Both men were detained after a short foot chase, and police believed they were inside the home when two other black men shot into the house with a shotgun. A complainant said the incident was over a woman.
No one was injured from the gunshots, police said. During the investigation, suspected drug paraphernalia was found in the living room. Upon obtaining a search warrant for the residence, a baggie of suspected crack cocaine and a handgun were found.
No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is under investigation, according to police.
Home burglary under investigation
Paris police responding to a 2:32 a.m. Sunday report of a home burglary in the 1400 block of East Price Street were told someone broke the window by the front door, reached inside and unlocked the door sometime between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The complainant told police the only thing that they could find missing was a large amount of cash. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 237 calls for service and arrested eight people over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.