Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then cloudy this afternoon. High 86F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.