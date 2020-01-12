Those who know me know well where my interests lie, and they know that not far down that list is technology. As an admitted technophile, this week’s CES show in Las Vegas has me staring at videos like a kid peering into store windows just before Christmas.
CES is an annual trade show where the consumer electronics industry shows off existing tech updates, new technology soon to debut and experimental tech that we may never see in practical use. This year, it appears nothing was left off the table — there’s everything from a toilet roll retrieving robot to exoskeletons for those with limited mobility to Alexa-powered gas pump voice controls.
Although I’m limited to visiting CES through the myriad of videos posted online, one device that caught my eye was Segway’s newest vehicle. The S-Pod is a motorized seated scooter on two wheels, and everyone from the Associated Press to meme makers have pointed out its similarity to the vehicles used by humans in the Disney Pixar flick “Wall-E.” Basically, riders sit in the pod and steer it with a small controller. But I’m willing to bet the controller may be a part of the prototype and early models that will disappear as Segway makes the human body the controller. Lean to the left to go left, lean forward to go faster and so on.
The S-Pod sound like something you must have? Well, you’ll have to wait a bit. It’s set to go on sale this year for commercial customers as the company envisions it being used in airports and enclosed corporate campuses, the AP reports. I’m sure we’ll see consumer sales within a few years as manufacturing costs fall and demand rises.
Amazon Alexa users driving Alexa-enabled vehicles will soon be able to pay for gas by voice. “Later this year, those who have Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa in their cars will be able to drive into Exxon and Mobil stations and say, ‘Alexa, pay for gas.’ Alexa will then ask you to confirm what station you’re at and which pump you’re using. The card on your Amazon account card will get charged,” the AP reports.
Before you go shaking your head, consider this: Using Alexa will be much more secure than swiping your card at the pump in much the same way that contactless payments — you know, using your cellphone or smartwatch to pay — protects you. Rather than handing out your financial card information to every gas pump you use, which runs the risk of encountering a card skimmer, you’ll only pay Amazon, which will pay the gas station using a unique transaction code generated when you confirm your station.
Looking at future tech, that exoskeleton I mentioned is being developed by Samsung. GEMS, or Gait Enhancing & Motivating System, uses small motors connected to your hips or knees to help you lift those limbs and complete exercises, the AP reports.
“The company envisions GEMS will be helpful for people with limited mobility and those in physical therapy or rehab from surgery. But GEMS is still early in development and doesn’t yet have a release date,” the AP reports.
And Startup Unlimited Tomorrow’s prosthetic arm, created with a 3D printer, was on display. The arm is connected to the cloud for regular, personalized software updates to help fine-tune grip and movement. It’ll be available this year for about $5,000, according to the AP.
The last decade brought rapid advancement in technology and software, and looking through CES’s window to the future, there’s much more on the way. Sure, some of it is ridiculous — who’s willing to shell out hundreds of dollars on a bot to retrieve toilet paper? — but there’s incredible, life-changing tech too, like a wristband programmed with your DNA that can help you make better dietary choices. I, for one, am excited about what the future holds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.