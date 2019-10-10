Cason Nathanael Wagner, 16, of Arthur City, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Chicota Assembly of God Church, with the Rev. Mike Brewer and Lance Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Cason, the son of Clayton and Shelly Martin Wagner, was born on Nov. 20, 2002, in Paris.
He graduated from high school this year and was working at Miller Metal Buildings. He enjoyed basketball and was a member of the Paris Area Home School Athletic Association. Cason was active at Krav Maga Martial Arts in Paris. He was a member of Leslie Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Catrina Wagner; and grandparents, Charles and Kathy Wagner.
Survivors include his parents, Clayton and Shelly Wagner; one brother, Hunter Wagner, of the home; grandparents, Joyce Martin, of Paris and Ronny Martin, of Paris; aunts and uncles, Steven and Talaura Martin, of Powderly, Conrad and Charity Wagner, of Rowlett, Clinton and Amanda Wagner, of Allen and Carissa and Clay Mason, of Merritt; several cousins, including Brittney Martin and her daughter, Kinlyn and Kayla, Dylan, Josselyn and Alyson Wagner; along with many, great-aunts, great-uncles; and a plethora of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.