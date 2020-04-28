BONHAM — The Bonham Economic Development Corp. announced Thursday that applications had opened for grants intended to assist small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic. The applications, which close Thursday, are available on the BEDC website at bonhambedco.com.
“The Bonham Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors recognize the hardships and wish to help mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our local businesses and economy. These grants are intended to help local businesses retain their employees and resources needed to survive during these trying times,” BEDC said in a statement.
Small organizations that qualify can receive up to $2,000 to assist with payroll and other fundamental aspects of running a business.
“It’s for the smaller mom-and-pop businesses. So we’re targeting small retail shops, the kind you’d find in the downtown. But we’re getting applications in from yarn and quilt shops, souvenir shops, and we’re going to review all of those once the application period closes next Thursday,” said Steve Filipowicz, the executive director of economic development for the City of Bonham and the Bonham Economic Development Corp.
The grants are coming from a fund of $38,500 devoted to assisting small businesses, and Filipwicz hopes that an additional $12,000 can be transferred into a promotional account to bring the total amount of available funds up to $50,000. He also said that it was important to help as many businesses as possible.
“Ours is about a first come, first served. The maximum award for our grant is $2000. And we may find that by giving somebody $1,200, we can pick up an extra person and give them 800,” Filipowicz said. “Our mission is to help businesses make a decision to grow, develop, and invest in Bonham, Texas. That relates to the grant program, which is restricted. The businesses have to be in the corporate limits of the City of Bonham. While we want to still keep some dollars available once we get through this coronavirus thing, we recognize that we’ve got to have some survivors to come out the other end of the tunnel, and to grow and to help our community.”
Those not eligible for compensation include businesses outside the Bonham city limits, those with more than 25 employees, home businesses, businesses with a drive-thru, grocery stores, big box stores, construction and real estate development and sales, new or used automotive sales, banks, lending and financial institutions, gas stations and convenience store, non-profit entities, organizations or associations, medical and health providers and related service companies and vendors, auto mechanics and auto repair shops, plumbers, HVAC technicians and electricians, smoke shops, and pawn shops.
“I do want to say that we’re breaking new ground with this. This isn’t typically something we would do. This is new for all of us. This is our way of helping small retailers, small entrepreneurs, barber shops, beauty shops, who through no fault of their own were ordered closed in the interest of public health, and still need some income to be able to come in to meet their obligations or take care of their families,” Filipowicz said.
