For all Archery Shooter’s Association contestants, this weekend was a chance to shoot their shot at winning a tournament title — all from the 50-yard line.
Taking place on North Lamar’s indoor turf facility, the ASA competition was halfway through its third western tour, hitting spots from Hot Springs to Oklahoma City with a 3-D, 20-target indoor tour. Children as young as 6 competed for a title, and all have the potential to win big money at the championship round in Oklahoma City, competition coordinator Haskell Smith said.
“This is a standalone, ASA-sanctioned event,” he said. “We’re creating an environment and a controlled setting where they can shoot 3-D and kind of get back into shape, and basically created a three-leg tour.”
Ages range from 6 years old to what Smith described as “super seniors.” He’s had an 84-year-old out shooting before, he said. This stop of the tour attracted over 80 participants from across the region: Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, he said.
“It’s a great event, because there’s something for every age group,” he said.
Smith would like to grow the numbers in the future so organizers can attract 600, 800 shooters, he said.
“It’s its inaugural year, so we’re just getting it off the ground,” he said. “The ASA has been very good in supporting and helping us in this event, along with the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Everybody has worked as a team to help get this started and up off the ground so that we can bring more events into these venues, into these towns after this holiday lull.”
Contestants can shoot with whatever gear they choose, from traditional to the more exotic bows, Smith said. Scoring is based on zones on the targets, which also ranged from traditional — deer, coyote, wild hogs — to the exotic: wolverines, lynx, Russian Boars, leopards.
Yardage at this competition was known, but that’s not always the case, Smith said, especially in pro-amature events outdoors.
“You don’t have to worry about weather or climate outside, it’s on a timed format so everything is controlled, the spectators can understand what is going on, they can follow with binoculars, there’s several factors that play into that,” he said.
The chamber of commerce was pleased to host the competition and attract shooters to Paris, Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
“It’s a good opportunity for us and for them, and they can go out into the town and see what Paris has to offer: shop, eat and explore,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.