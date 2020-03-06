Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of SW 1st St at 9:33 a.m. Thursday for displaying an expired registration. The driver was found to have traffic warrants. A passenger that was asleep in the back of the vehicle was also found to have traffic warrants.
When the officer inventoried the vehicle, they located suspected methamphetamine where the passenger was located. Jasmine Denise Carr, 30, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with bond set at $2,500, according to online records.
Police report felony drug warrant arrests
Christopher Grant Pardee, 39, of Paris, was arrested at his residence in the 500 block of 31st Street SE at 4:19 p.m. Thursday on an outstanding felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Pardee was found to also have an outstanding parole violation warrant. He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Amanda Fay Hurley, 39, of Paris, was arrested in the 300 block of 16th Street SE at 6:32 p.m. on two warrants charging her with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. She was also taken to the county jail.
Online records this morning report both in custody without set bonds.
Fraud, theft complaints under investigation
Paris police spoke with a fraud complainant in the 1800 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:20 a.m. Thursday. It was reported that the complainant was scammed by someone claiming to be the Social Security Administration.
The incident is under investigation.
At 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, police met with a complainant who reported that someone had stolen a firearm from their residence. The complainant could not say when the firearm was stolen.
The investigation continues.
Investigations opened for burglary, shots fired calls
Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1200 block of 13th Street NW at 1:20 p.m. Thursday. It was reported that someone had opened a window to gain access to the residence and had stolen an XBox One. The incident is under investigation.
At 8:36 p.m. Thursday, an officer responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 15th Street NE. Officers found a person who reported that someone had shot at him in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street, but he could not say who it was.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 102 calls for service and arrested 11 people Thursday.
