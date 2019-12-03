Good morning, Red River Valley!
As high pressure and dry northwest flow dominates the atmosphere, quiet weather is expected to continue at least through Thursday evening. The result: Today should be beautifully sunny with a high near 62. With little in the way of clouds to keep the day's heat and with winds shifting to come from the north northwest, tonight's low will fall to around 36 degrees.
Despite those often cooler northern winds, Wednesday's high will recover to about 65 after winds die down in the morning. Models show the winds will shift again Wednesday night to come from the southeast at around 5 mph, and bringing that warm and moist air from the Gulf back into the area, expect the night to be mostly cloudy. The low will be around 46.
