Mary Louise McCoin, our loving, sweet mother passed away surrounded by her children and loved ones on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, due to a brief and unexpected battle with cancer.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jerry Colgrove officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mary, the daughter of William and Hazel Hill Templeton, was born on May 15, 1950, in Biardstown.
After graduating from Paris High School in 1969, she moved to Dallas to work at Texas Instruments.
On Nov. 23, 1969, she married Douglas McCoin, building 42 years of family and memories before his death on July 26, 2002.
Mary was a person who took loving care of her family and friends. She was known as “Momma Mary” by the many people that she invited into her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas McCoin; a daughter, Katrina McCoin; and two brothers, Tommy Templeton and John David Templeton.
Survivors include four children, all of Detroit, Don McCoin, Christy McCoin and husband, Bob Bridges, Dan McCoin and wife, Susan McCoin and Paula Rhoades and husband, Wayne Rhoades; three grandchildren, Alyssa Payne, Hevenly McCoin and Chris Rhoades; siblings, Alice McCoin and husband, Jackie, Carolyn Marks and husband, Frank, Bobby Templeton and wife, Barbara and Donald Templeton and wife, Glenda; along with many nieces and nephews; and a plethora of friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Platinum Hospice and their nurse, Jennifer, for care given their loved one.
Casket bearers will be, Brad McCoin, Andrew Payne, Chris Rhoades, Payton Mitchell, Cristil Rogers and Jack Hatch.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
