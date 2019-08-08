Bulletin Board

TODAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m. meeting at Denny’s, 3040 NE Loop 286 in Paris.
Warren Teague Post 199 American Legion: 6:30 p.m., executive committee meeting; 7 p.m., general meeting at the Post in Deport.
FRIDAY
Library at Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. 400 1st St. SW, Paris. Maria Smith will read ‘To the Moon and Back,’ ages 4 to 9.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 2 p.m., Bingo.
SATURDAY
Roxton Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., fresh vegetables, eggs, home baked goods, jellies, jams, jewelry, birdhouses, ducks, etc., Roxton Pavilion.
MONDAY
Red River Valley Baptist Association Senior Adult VBS: 9:30 a.m., Immanuel Baptist Church, 1771 Bonham St.
