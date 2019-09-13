A Paris man suspected of beating and stabbing a 78-year-old woman during a home invasion Aug. 14 remained in the county jail this morning after his Thursday indictment on multiple felony charges.
Bonds for Daniel M. Roberts, 53, total $500,000, according to online jail records. The indictment was confirmed late Thursday by the district clerk’s office.
Roberts, a Paris resident, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of an eldlerly/disabled person with a deadly weapon and habitual offender on all six counts, district clerk Shawntel Golden confirmed.
Roberts has not had an attorney assigned yet, Golden said.
Police arrested Roberts during a home invasion and assault call in the 2100 block of Clarksville Street Aug. 14. Officers arrived at the home to find a woman had been beaten and stabbed and the suspect still in the residence, Police Chief Bob Hundley previously said in an emailed statement. She suffered significant injuries including stab wounds, a broken leg and a skull fracture. She was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center for treatment, but was released last week in stable condition, Hundley confirmed.
“From the crime scene, it is apparent that the victim fought the suspect,” Hundley said in a press release. “The suspect was arrested after jumping from a window at the residence and chased down. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released to arresting officers.”
Paris News staff writer Mary Madewell contributed to this story.
