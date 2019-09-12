Donald Wayne Moore, age 89, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Bonham, Texas, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born on July 15, 1930, in Powderly, Texas, to Johnny and Ila Price Moore and grew up in Lamar County.
Donald enlisted in the United States Air Force and simultaneously graduated from Blossom High School in 1948. While stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas, Donald married his best friend and sweetheart, Martha Lee Burt.
Donald enjoyed a career in the civil service as an electrical instructor for 30 years. During that time, Donald and Martha welcomed four children into the family, Clifford, Ronald, Debby and Patrick. The family lived in various places over the course of their marriage, including Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. After retiring from civil service, Donald and Martha enjoyed traveling the country and visiting children and grandchildren for a time before settling in to their country home in Blossom, Texas.
Donald was a member of the Freemasons, a Shriner and a volunteer fireman.
Survivors include his wife, Martha, of 67 years; one son and one daughter, Clifford, of Tacoma, Washington and Debby Long (Eddie), of Blossom, Texas. He is also survived by four grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Ronald and Patrick; and four brothers.
A private memorial service was held in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Shriners Hospitals.
