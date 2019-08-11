The first day of school is just around the corner, and one of the most important things on the back to school checklist is immunizations.
“In Lamar County, residents with children entering schools for the first time — young students just starting schools, those entering seventh grade, and teens entering college — are required to be immunized for several common communicable childhood diseases,” said Gina Prestridge, executive director of the Paris-Lamar County Health District. “This can be done by the family’s primary physician, or in the case of uninsured or under-insured families, school immunizations are available at a reasonable cost with no appointments necessary at our clinic, 400 W. Sherman St.”
According to Cocrease Runels, the P-LCHD’s immunization coordinator, children 4 years old must get a DTaP booster for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, a polio vaccine, and a vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella, as well as a vaccination against chickenpox, before they can attend classes. All students 11 and 12 years old, entering the seventh grade, must be inoculated for tetanus and meningitis. Female students at this age also are encouraged to get vaccinated against the human papilloma virus, although it is not a requirement. Students entering Texas colleges are required to get a meningitis booster if they have not been vaccinated against the disease in the last five years.
“Vaccinations at the P-LCHD clinic are $14 per shot for children under the age of 18, but much of the district’s supply of vaccines are provided at reduced or no cost from state and federally funded programs, so no child will go unvaccinated because the parents cannot pay,” Prestridge said. “Also, some private medical providers charge an office fee, as well as the cost of the medication. Here, we do not charge office fees for the shots, so it often ends up being less expensive here.”
Prestridge said different state and federal regulations apply if families have insurance, or are on Medicaid or other payment plans. She recommends parents with questions about eligibility requirements and costs call the office at 903-785-4561 and discuss it with the staff.
“We don’t want someone to make an unnecessary trip to the health department and end up without getting their little ones vaccinated,” she said.
The P-LCHD also offers assistance to families with young children through WIC, the Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants, and Children, a resource in improving the health and nutrition of women, infants, and children during pregnancy and early childhood. For information on WIC or for a complete list of vaccines and costs for back to school, visit the district’s website at parislamarhealth.com
The clinic is open Monday through Thursday, 7 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
“We really push preventative health measures here,” said Prestridge. “There is a lot of controversy about vaccination, but we are sure vaccinations are the number one way to prevent the spread of disease and keep the kids in our schools healthy and happy.”
