Paris Police
FEB. 11 to FEB. 12

Paris Police

Department

Kaleb Odell Soto, 19: Speeding, no driver’s license (when unlicensed) (two counts), proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.

Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 27: Violation of parole.

Lamar County

Sheriff’s Office

Jeremy Tate Ralson, 33: Assault causing bodily injury.

Matthew Allen Geurin, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.

Constable Precinct 5

Justin Reed Moody, 19: Display expired license plates, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).

Department of Public Safety

Kennedy Fitzgerald Bills, 58: Capias pro fine/speeding.

