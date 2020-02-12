FEB. 11 to FEB. 12
Paris Police
Department
Kaleb Odell Soto, 19: Speeding, no driver’s license (when unlicensed) (two counts), proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear.
Dearius Grigsby Hawthorne, 27: Violation of parole.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy Tate Ralson, 33: Assault causing bodily injury.
Matthew Allen Geurin, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Constable Precinct 5
Justin Reed Moody, 19: Display expired license plates, no driver’s license (when unlicensed).
Department of Public Safety
Kennedy Fitzgerald Bills, 58: Capias pro fine/speeding.
