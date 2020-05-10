A fifth person associated with the Paris Healthcare Center Covid-19 outbreak has passed away as a result of the virus, Paris-Lamar County Health District officials said today.
As of Sunday, there were 96 confirmed cases in the county, health district director Gina Prestridge says. Seven are travel related, and 89 are community spread.
Fifty four cases are confirmed in Paris Healthcare Center. There are 15 Covid-19 infections at Stillhouse Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where 120 tests returned negative. Prestridge said 60 tests are pending there. Three cases were found at Brentwood Terrace Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, where 94 tests have returned negative. Legends Healthcare has had 51 negative tests with 70 pending.
Cases by age and sex include:
- 10-19: 2 males, 1 female
- 20-29: 1 male, 7 females
- 30-39: 4 males, 5 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 9 females
- 50-59: 5 males, 8 females
- 60-69: 13 males, 15 females
- 70-79: 2 males, 9 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
