Fire and Rescue

SEP. 17 to SEP. 18
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:53 to 9:05 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
8:59 to 9:10 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
3:19 to 4:21 p.m., 1061 17th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
7:50 to 8:55 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
2:20 to 2:45 p.m., 214 GWH/PHA.
4:39 to 4:53 p.m., 1104 16th St. SE.
5:02 to 5:20 p.m., 3180 Pine Mill Road.
6:19 to 6:34 p.m., 1000 Clarksville St.
6:19 to 6:35 p.m., 515 GWH/PHA.
6:58 to 7:13 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
7:13 to 7:14 p.m., 400 4th St. SW.
8:17 to 8:36 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
4:44 to 4:51 a.m., 15800 FR 195.
5:32 to 5:56 a.m., 3065 Clarks Lane.
