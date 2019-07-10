Fire and rescue

JULY 9 to JULY 10
First Responder-Paris
9:29 to 9:40, 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
9:32 to 9:55 a.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
12:15 to 12:34 p.m., 215 19th St. SW.
1:05 to 1:15 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
1:44 to 2:12 p.m., 1215 Cope Drive.
2:59 to 3:19 p.m., 1136 Belmont St.
6:53 to 7:03 p.m., 3271 Cleveland St.
8:17 to 9:123 p.m., 50 W. Hickory St.
8:21 to 8:34 p.m., 1306 Bonham St.
8:32 to 8:46 p.m., 504 1st St. SW.
10:21 to 10:42 p.m., 3030 E. Houston St.
10:30 to 10:57 p.m., 525 32nd st. NE.
11:48 p.m. to 12:06 a.m., 620 Wilburn St.
12:45 to 1:04 a.m., Clarksville St.
4:40 to 5:02 a.m., 2255 E. cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
3:44 to 4:04 p.m., 1245 20th St. SE.
Public Service
11:42 to 11:59 a.m., 720 Medalist Drive.
7:26 to 7:41 p.m., 720 Medalist Dr.
1:31 to 1:48 a.m., 3398 Clarksville St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.