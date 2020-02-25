Retired Louisiana state Sen. Elbert Guillory, 75, is to speak at a Black History Month gathering Thursday night in Building C at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St.
Sponsored by the Association of Lamar County Republicans, the event begins at 6:30 p.m. following an earlier meet and greet for U.S. Senate candidate Dwayne Stovall at 5 p.m. in the Exhibit Building, according to association president Robert Black.
“I ask you to encourage your family and friends to invest in this event and make a difference,” Black wrote in an opinion piece Tuesday in The Paris News.
Guillory served as state senator from May 2, 2009, when he won a special election, until January 2016.
A consultant to former President Richard Nixon, Guillory is a member of the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame. He served 47 years as an attorney.
A civil rights activist, Guillory was first arrested at age 15 for trespassing in a public library and expelled from college at age 18 for civil rights activities, according to biographical information. He is an ordained Baptist preacher at Pleasant Green Baptist Church in Alexandria, Louisiana.
