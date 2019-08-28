Alvis “Butch” Dennis, 86, of Blossom, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019; Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest News
- Buried Treasure: Bogata woman finds 3.72 carat diamond in Arkansas state park
- Lamar County jury gives O’Neal 50 years for child sex abuse
- Home invasion suspect Roberts on parole for 55-year sentence for similar crime from 1993
- Penny tax proposed to go to Red River County Sheriff’s deputy pay
- Aggravated assault case against city of Paris worker heading to trial
- Sulphur Springs clips Paris High in 5 close sets
- Forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 28: A cooler high as storm chances return
- POLICE BRIEFS: Detectives arrest 3 Paris residents in bust at hotel
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect in custody after bank robbery call
- Conditions ripe for prime Texas dove hunting
- Mother's, daughter’s testimony differs in O'Neal child sex abuse trial
- POLICE BRIEFS: Paris man arrested for suspected controlled substance
- Brylee Galloway pushes through it all for Patriots
- Conditions ripe for prime Texas dove hunting
- Paris parent worries about hot buses
- Hotels decline to let ICE use their properties to detain immigrants
- Judge Tidwell verdicts upheld by Sixth District Appeals Court
- Tuesday car crash claims Paris man’s life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Shirley Faye Randall-Wilson (2)
- COMMENTARY: Newspapers help to build communities (1)
- COLUMN: Living and learning: Two very different experiences (1)
- #Clearthelist trending for Lamar County teachers (1)
- Paris ISD to continue free breakfast, lunch program for students (1)
- Powderly Dairy Queen gets cleanliness award (1)
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Today's Obituaries
Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Sign up here!
Community Calendar
Online Poll
Is $200K too much for Paris Fire Dept. services outside the city's limits?
Lamar County commissioners last week considered a $200,000 proposal by Paris Fire Chief Mike Vogel to have four Paris Fire Department firefighters ready to assist Lamar County’s volunteer fire departments in fighting structure fires. County Judge Brandon Bell said “I think it’s too expensive.” Commissioner Ronnie Bass, a Hopewell volunteer firefighter who in November said there have been occasions where he has been the sole firefighter to respond to a structure fire, supported the proposal. Is $200,000 too much for Paris Fire Department services outside of city limits?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.