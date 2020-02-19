FEB. 18 to FEB. 19
Vehicle Fire
4:09 to 4:10 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
9:02 to 9:35 a.m., 4075 Old Bonham Road.
9:33 to 9:54 a.m., 5100 SE Loop 286.
9:52 to 10:07 a.m., 915 42nd St. SW.
10:32 to 10:47 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
10:46 to 11:03 a.m., 1240 29th St. NE.
11:25 to 11:52 a.m., 3475 Vagas Drive.
11:57 a.m., to 12:09 p.m., Fitzhugh Avenue.
2:58 to 3:10 p.m., 10 St. NE.
8:40 to 8:54 p.m., 1715 Fairfax St.
8:58 to 9:21 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:15 to 12:22 a.m., 3050 Pine Mill Road.
Public Service
1:43 to 1:59 p.m., 206 11th St. NE.
4:25 to 4:36 a.m., 2470 40tj St. SE.
Out of Service
5:39 to 7:04 p.m., 3410 N. Main St.
