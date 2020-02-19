A local business is bringing an all-new event to downtown Paris this April featuring food, live music, drinks and fun for the family.
South Main Iron will celebrate its second birthday with the first Paris Steak Wars launching April 11 on Kaufman Street. The event will feature 25 teams facing off to claim the title for Steak Champ in the community. Spaces are limited, and those interested in competing are encouraged to lock in their spot as soon as possible.
This rare event is a prime opportunity to experience downtown Paris with hundreds of other show-goers taking advantage of quality bands, cold beverages, steak tastings, a food bar and trucks along with other activities being added daily.
“It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since launching South Main Iron downtown,” Director of Operations Kris Estep said. “There’s so much life in our community, and this event will simply add to that. We’ll have 25 teams cooking up 25 steaks at each booth throughout the day. You could even say, ‘the steaks are high’ when it comes to bringing home the title.”
This year, the Boys & Girls Club of Red River Valley has been selected to benefit from the proceeds of the event. According to the event board, a new nonprofit will be selected each year.
“The event is free to attend, however, one wristband purchase will get you access to taste steak from each team as well as the accompanying potato bar,” Estep said. “We’ll have Paris Mobile Bar, the Bud Light Stage for live music and several other vendors featured throughout the day.”
This event is sponsored by South Main Iron and Steak Title Sponsor, Quality Care ER.
Visit facebook.com/events/559151244676197/ for event information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.