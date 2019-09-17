SEP. 16 to SEP. 17
Structure Fire,
Alarm, Smoke
8:10 to 8:56 p.m., 2226 E. Price St.
11:21 to p.m., to 12:16 a.m., 2226 E. Price st.
Vehicle Fire
12:08 to 12:22 p.m., 2000 19th St. NW.
Grass/Brush
Fire
4:34 to 4:52 p.m., 1800 NW Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
9:42 to 10 a.m., 3095 Mahaffey Lane.
10:53 to 11:12 a.m., 3540 W. Houston St.
11:01 to 11:22 a.m., 18- FR 195.
12:13 to 12:16 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
1:54 to 2:09 p.m., 545 E. Houston St.
3:04 to 3:46 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
5:37 to 5:58 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:45 to 6:59 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
8:55 to 9:03 p.m., 260 32nd St. NW.
10:59 to 11:23 p.m., 4th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash
with Injury
1:23 to 2:03 p.m., 3100 N. Main St.
Public
Service
10:51 a.m. to 12:02 p.m., 900 19th St. NW.
11:51 a.m. to 12:12 p.m., 913 8th St. SE.
2:43 to 2:58 p.m. 1411 E. Price St.
8:36 to 8:50 p.m., 2400 Stillhouse Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.