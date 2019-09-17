Fire and rescue

SEP. 16 to SEP. 17

Structure Fire,

Alarm, Smoke

8:10 to 8:56 p.m., 2226 E. Price St.

11:21 to p.m., to 12:16 a.m., 2226 E. Price st.

Vehicle Fire

12:08 to 12:22 p.m., 2000 19th St. NW.

Grass/Brush

Fire

4:34 to 4:52 p.m., 1800 NW Loop 286.

First Responder-Paris

9:42 to 10 a.m., 3095 Mahaffey Lane.

10:53 to 11:12 a.m., 3540 W. Houston St.

11:01 to 11:22 a.m., 18- FR 195.

12:13 to 12:16 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.

1:54 to 2:09 p.m., 545 E. Houston St.

3:04 to 3:46 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.

5:37 to 5:58 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

6:45 to 6:59 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.

8:55 to 9:03 p.m., 260 32nd St. NW.

10:59 to 11:23 p.m., 4th St. NW.

Vehicle Crash

with Injury

1:23 to 2:03 p.m., 3100 N. Main St.

Public

Service

10:51 a.m. to 12:02 p.m., 900 19th St. NW.

11:51 a.m. to 12:12 p.m., 913 8th St. SE.

2:43 to 2:58 p.m. 1411 E. Price St.

8:36 to 8:50 p.m., 2400 Stillhouse Road.

