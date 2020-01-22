Good morning, Red River Valley!

Dreary and miserable, that's how National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Godwin summed up today's forecast. Bundle up, grab the umbrella and prepare for a drizzly, chilly, wintery day.

Hugo Winter Weather Advisory.png

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Choctaw County beginning at midnight and remaining in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday. A wintry mix of light rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet is likely across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures will eventually warm enough for precipitation to transition to a cold rain.

Rain will be possibly mixed with snow showers until around 10 a.m. as the temperature attempts a rebound from the overnight low of about 34. It won't get very far — today's high is forecast at 39, where the temperature will remain through the night.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Choctaw County, in effect until 3 p.m. today.

Expect some patchy fog after 10 a.m., and just to make it extra miserable, Mother Nature is tossing in some southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night.jpg

Rain will continue into Wednesday night, mainly east of the I-35 corridor. A cold front will invade from the west after midnight, bringing an end to the better rain chances. The air behind the front will not be particularly cold, and low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the 40s.

Today's 90% chance for rain continues through the night, as will areas of fog. The wind won't let up much either, with sustained speeds of 10 to 15 mph from the east southeast in the forecast.

The rain should come to an end sometime Thursday morning or early afternoon, depending on how fast the low pressure system clears off to the east. The day will remain cloudy, but the high will get back into the low 50s despite winds turning to come from the north at 5 to 10 mph. 

Clouds will begin to clear out Thursday night as the low drops to around 37. That will open the door of opportunity for a sunny Friday with a warm high temperature of 56. Saturday will follow suit with a similar high although patches of clouds might fill the sky.

Whether today is a miserable is really up to you. Make the best of it and have a good Wednesday!

Thursday.jpg

Lingering rain chances east of the I-35 corridor will come to an end Thursday morning. Despite north winds in the wake of a cold front, sunshine will allow temperatures to reach seasonal normals Thursday afternoon.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

