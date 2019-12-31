DEC. 30 to DEC. 31
Paris Police Dpeartment
Mitchell Lee Williams, 18: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Demitiric DeShon Parker: 27: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tammy Renee Coones, 53: Possession of marijauna, less than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated.
Stephanie Lorece Srader, 47: Motion to revoke/hindering apprehension/prosecution.
Casey Burdette Edge, 29: Assault family/houshold member with previous conviction, evading arrest/detention.
