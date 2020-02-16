Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the weeks of Feb. 14, 2020, include:
Marshall Chase McDonald to Melinda Deanne Story;
Tom Carl Cathey to Rhelda Louise Hostetler;
Hunter Gatlin Edwards to Elizabeth Jade Murphrey; and,
Stephen Blake Hadley to Eva Gayle Kight.
