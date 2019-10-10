Man jailed for suspected drug possession
Paris police narcotics detectives said they found Caleb Wiley in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue, and he had less than two ounces of suspected marijuana with him.
Wiley was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest woman after disturbance call
Officers arrested Caressa Dawson after responding to a family disturbance call in the 800 block of South Main Street.
Officers said they were told Dawson had assaulted her mother at the residence, and they said Dawson had taken the phone from her mother, preventing her from making an emergency phone call. Officers said they also saw the 66-year-old mother was injured.
Dawson was arrested and taken to jail, where she remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest man after disturbance call
Paris police responded to a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Margaret Street and encountered Austin Loyd, who they said was warned not to be at that residence.
Loyd was arrested and taken to jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 139 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
