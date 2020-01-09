Paris Community Choir continues its 2019-20 season Monday, when rehearsals for the group’s spring concert begin.
Sponsored by Paris Community Theatre as part of its community arts program, PCC is a long-standing tradition in the city. The choir presents two concerts a year, one during the Christmas season and one in the spring. Choir members meet to rehearse from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays at First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE, in the weeks before each of the concerts.
Choir director Alaina Downing is a Paris native, a graduate of North Lamar High School and has performed professionally with a New York opera company.
“The spring concert will feature works from Bernstein to Gilbert and Sullivan,” Downing said. “The theme is ‘Classical Broadway,’ to be performed with an orchestra. There will be multiple solo opportunities for this concert. We urge anyone with an interest in singing to lift up your voice and sing with us.”
Membership in PCC is $35 each semester, payable to Paris Community Theatre. Registration is available online at pctonstage.com/paris-community-choir-2, or call 210-716-4485 or email pariscommunity choir@gmail.com for information.
