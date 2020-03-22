Commissioners will decide whether to extend a county-wide disaster declaration Monday when Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. at Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The seven-day declaration issued Thursday by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell will expire this week unless commissioners vote to extend.
Also, the Lamar County Historical Commission will seek permission to apply for a historical maker for the Lamar County Services Building, also known as the “Old Post Office.”
Commissioners also are expected to proclaim April 12-18 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and April 19-25 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Other action includes a closed session discussion about a personnel matter.
