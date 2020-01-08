Our troops in the Middle East were supposed to come home. President Donald Trump promised it repeatedly, even during an October cabinet meeting in which he said: “We’re bringing our troops back home. I got elected on bringing our soldiers back home.” Instead, the total number of deployed troops is little declined from the previous administration, and on Saturday we sent 3,500 more to Kuwait to serve as reinforcements amid rising tensions following the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s Quds Force leader.
On Jan. 2, Trump ordered a drone strike to kill Soleimani. Republican supporters applauded the decision, with Sen. Ted Cruz calling it “long-overdue justice for the thousands of Americans killed or wounded by his Iranian-controlled forces across the Middle East, and for the hundreds of thousands of Syrians and Iraqi Sunnis ethnically cleansed by his militias.”
Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Trump this year recognized that Soleimani was a threat, though they decried the president’s decision to escalate matters in the Middle East without first consulting Congress.
Standing firm in his decision, Trump said Soleimani “should have been taken out a long time ago and we had a shot at it and we took him out and we’re a lot safer now because of it.”
Let’s be clear — Soleimani’s death should break no American hearts. The Quds Force for decades has been blamed for attacks on U.S. troops and allies, earning it a terrorist group designation by the U.S. since 2007.
The final straw for Trump appears to be a series of events that began Dec. 27 when a rocket attack near Kirkuk killed an American contractor and wounded U.S. and Iraqi soldiers. The U.S. blamed Iran-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah, and on Dec. 29 it bombed five KH-linked facilities. Two days later, KH militiamen and their supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy compound near Baghdad.
The Trump administration asserts that recent intelligence showed another attack was being planned. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the intelligence, which has remained classified, proves Soleimani was “planning, coordinating and synchronizing significant operations against U.S. military forces in the region, and it was imminent.” Trump said he took action to stop a war.
Previous administrations, one Republican and one Democrat, chose differently, believing that Soleimani was just as dangerous dead and martyred as he was alive. In the wake of Soleimani’s death, Iran is united against the U.S., vowing “harsh retaliation” as it abandons its 2015 nuclear deal amid chants of “death to America.” The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at a meeting of the government’s National Security Council said the country’s retaliation must be a direct and proportional attack on American interests openly carried out by Iranian forces themselves, The New York Times reported. On Wednesday, Iran fired ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases that house American troops. Khamenei called it a “slap” against America’s military presence.
While a YouGov poll of 1,000 American voters found 43% support for Trump’s decision to strike Soleimani, a Paris News poll, unscientific as it is, found a 4-to-1 disapproval of the president’s overall handling of the Iran situation, which includes Twitter threats of a potential war crime should Iran strike back.
Trump tweeted that he is prepared to “HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” culturally important targets in Iran, which would violate international war law. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walked the statement back on Sunday, only for the president to double down. Defense Secretary Mark Esper stepped in to say the U.S. will abide by the rules of war.
Times are tense, especially for those of us with family members in the armed forces. Let’s remember that it’s not political opinion in harm’s way, it’s our soldiers. Our people. And Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab, levied a direct threat against them, saying: “The families of the American soldiers … will spend their days waiting for the death of their children.”
There isn’t much the American public can do about this situation, but we can — and we should — pray for the safe return of every U.S. defender.
Klark Byrd
