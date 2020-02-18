At about 11:47 p.m. Monday, Paris police saw a suspect walking in the 400 block of 25th Street NE who was involved in a man with a gun call in the 2400 block of Ridgeview Street. Jerry Wayne Watts, 22, of Roxton, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun.
Watts was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carrying a weapon. Watts was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He was not listed among the inmates in the jail’s online listing this morning.
Police investigating domestic call ending in injury
Paris police responded to an assault/home burglary call in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:14 p.m. Monday, and were told by a 22-year-old woman that she had been attacked by her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived, police said.
The complainant had minor injuries due to the assault. A second call to the same location at 12:39 a.m. resulted in the 31-year-old being cut in his abdomen by the female. The man was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle for treatment. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.