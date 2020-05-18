BONHAM — A second death due to the coronavirus has happened in Fannin County, officials said Monday.
A 76-year-old Trenton man succumbed to the disease May 11. His case was first reported on April 30, according to the Department of Emergency Management.
Fannin County previously reported the death of a 77-year-old man as a result of the virus.
The county has a total case count of 29 since testing began in March, with at least 14 recoveries, officials said. A 76-year-old woman recovered from the virus and returned home, but she continues to require oxygen. Before her illness, she was regularly walking several miles a week for exercise.
As of Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 500 to 600 tests have been completed in Fannin County. More than 200 collections have been made by local physicians on their private patients.
In two mobile testing centers, 59 tests were performed with mostly Fannin County residents. In late March, 36 tests were done by the state on employees and residents of Seven Oaks Nursing Home and another large number of tests were collected at Clyde Cosper State Veteran’s Home earlier this month. The state health department completed 164 tests in early May on the VA Nursing Home as well.
“The VA tested several employees over the past month and, last week, targeted testing was done at the Fannin County Jail after an inmate was found to have Covid-19,” County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III said. “Testing at both the Buster Cole State Jail and the Choice Moore State Prison have been ongoing. An unknown number of tests have been collected through TMC-Bonham lab and ER, and a large (and difficult to estimate) number of tests have been collected from Fannin County citizens who had testing done by doctors outside of the county.
“All-in-all this means that a large number of tests done on our county’s population have discovered 29 laboratory confirmed infections that resulted in two deaths so far. Considering that our county borders one of the counties with highest infection rates in the state (Collin) and is 60 miles from the true epicenter of Covid-19 in Texas (Dallas-Ft. Worth), we are weathering the deadly coronavirus storm exceedingly well.”
As Texas reopens prominent businesses to the public, Froelich warned against giving up safety precautions, and he thanked the hard work done by individuals and first responders.
“Citizens, please do not relax your guard prematurely as Texans transition back to normal. Thank you to all Fannin residents who have made efforts to protect your fellow citizens. Special thanks to our brave first responders, medical personnel and health care workers. Keep up the great work,” Froelich said.
