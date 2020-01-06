A fish fry for 20 people, a night of fun at Drake’s Party Barn and several other big ticket items are on the auction block for the annual Snowflakes & Diamonds Gala Saturday night.
“We have not sold out of tickets yet, but they are selling fast,” said Rae Sutton, executive assistant at the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society.
Last year’s event raised more than the goal of $45,000, and organizers hope to repeat that this year, she said.
There will be a live and silent auction, with Wyatt Bowden emceeing the event.
“We’re going to have a night of fun (at the auction) that includes Drake’s Party Barn and Trey Rose of the Voice for one hour,” Sutton said. “We have shotgun donated by Richard Drake, Dallas Cowboys tour — four tickets for a VIP tour, a gas grill, a set of four tires from Toyota of Paris, Paris Ford donated a fish fry for 20 people at your location of choice, and a $1,000 gift certificate from David’s Jewelry.”
The society also funds the REACH Center, which works to make a difference in the lives of individuals with Down syndrome, or other disabilities, by increasing their opportunities in life. The REACH Center runs different educational activities for those with disabilities and their parents or relatives as well as educational professionals.
The band Twisted Whiskey will return this year to play music for the event, which runs from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Love Civic Center.
“They are phenomenal,” Sutton said.
This year Hole in the Wall will provide catering. The event will also those in the community who keep the center running.
Tickets are $65 each, Sutton said, and can be purchased at the center, 505 Lamar Ave., or online at https://tinyurl.com/yer6brg8.
