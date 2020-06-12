Covid Update.jpg
The Paris/Lamar County Health Department is reporting two additional Covid-19 cases today, a 32-year-old male and a 66-year-old female.

Today's total brings the number of confirmed cases to 165 since reporting began in March.

There have been a total 11 deaths, nine related to nursing homes.

As of today, 108 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A break-down of confirmed cases by gender and age follows.

  • 10-19 2 male 4 female
  • 20-29- 6 male 13 females
  • 30-39- 15 males 15 females
  • 40-49 6 male 17 females
  • 50-59 10 males 11 females
  • 60-69 14 males 22 females
  • 70-79 6 males 13 females
  • 80 + 6 males 5 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News.

