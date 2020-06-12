The Paris/Lamar County Health Department is reporting two additional Covid-19 cases today, a 32-year-old male and a 66-year-old female.
Today's total brings the number of confirmed cases to 165 since reporting began in March.
There have been a total 11 deaths, nine related to nursing homes.
As of today, 108 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A break-down of confirmed cases by gender and age follows.
- 10-19 2 male 4 female
- 20-29- 6 male 13 females
- 30-39- 15 males 15 females
- 40-49 6 male 17 females
- 50-59 10 males 11 females
- 60-69 14 males 22 females
- 70-79 6 males 13 females
- 80 + 6 males 5 females
