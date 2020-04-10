Longtime Soldotna, Alaska, and former Detroit resident, John Arthur Nelson, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, at home with his family by his side. A man of faith, principle, and boundless creativity, he was 79.
A descendant of Swedish immigrants, John was born to Wilbur and Isabelle Nelson on Sept. 13, 1940, in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, Michigan, the oldest of Wilbur and Isabelle’s two boys.
John spent his youth hunting and fishing the wild north woods and was particularly fond of visiting family “up North” in places like Traverse City, Charlevoix, and especially Carp Lake, south of Mackinaw City, where he caught his first fish on a fly rod—a large bluegill.
After graduating from high school, John studied at Michigan Tech before leaving school and eventually made his way to Alaska in the early 1960s, where he worked for a service station in Portage, just off the Seward Highway near the Whittier cutoff. Across the road was another service station along with a cafe run by the Upchurch family. It was there that John met Nancy Nell, and they were married in June of 1963.
John and Nancy moved to Traverse City, Michigan, soon after, and in 1967 their first child, Wilbur, was born, followed by Belle in 1970.
They returned to Alaska in 1971, this time settling in Talkeetna, where John built a cabin and outbuildings on property off the Talkeetna Spur Highway. They served as caretakers for Stephan Lake Lodge, and John worked for guide Nick Botner. John often said the 1970’s in Talkeetna were special, where time spent at the Fairview Inn usually meant seeing local legends like glacier pilot Don Sheldon, mountaineer Ray Genet, or artist James Gleason.
From Alaska, they moved back to Michigan, this time settling in Chatham, where they were part of the “back to the earth” movement, raising goats and pigs and living on what they grew.
After moving to be near Nancy’s Texas family in Manchester in 1980, they settled in Detroit, where John built a house and a shop. There he began to make his mark as a master wood craftsman, folk artist, and decoy carver. His decoys have been featured in national art galleries, and his folk art carvings are a prized possession in many households today. He was accomplished on the guitar and hammered dulcimer.
He was the deputy mayor for Detroit, and also served as a hospice chaplain. He enjoyed hunting and fishing farm ponds in the area with his black Lab Gus, as well as fly fishing canoe trips to Beavers Bend.
John and Nancy returned to Alaska for good in 1996 and settled on five acres east of Soldotna, where John turned a detached garage into a workshop and continued to create wildlife and other folk carvings that found their way to galleries across the state. When not in the shop, John was usually on the river, fly rod or baitcaster in hand, always ready for the tug of a wild Alaska salmon, rainbow trout, or bruiser Dolly Varden.
He served on the board of Heritage Place in Soldotna, where he often played music and read for the residents, and also was a member of the Alaska Board of Fisheries advisory council for the Kenai/Soldotna area.
In retirement, John continued to be a voracious reader and also turned to sketching, where his creative gifts once again were on display in the remarkable portraits and landscapes he produced, primarily with colored pencil.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur; mother, Isabelle; brother, Raymond Nelson; and grandson, Otto Nelson.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Nelson; son, Wilbur Nelson and daughter-in-law, Sheryl Nelson; and grandson, Robert Nelson, of Soldotna, Alaska; granddaughter, Nancy Klingel, of Kenai, Alaska; granddaughter, Gwen Nelson, of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter, Belle Merritt and son-in-law, Steven; and grandsons, Thomas, John, and Arthur Merritt, of Palmer, Alaska.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Heritage Place. Donations can be mailed to Heritage Place, 232 W. Rockwell, Soldotna, AK 99669, with a message or note in the memo line for Activities in memory of John Nelson.
No services are scheduled at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.