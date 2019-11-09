NOV. 8 to NOV. 9
Paris Police Department
Sonya Lynn Wlodarczak, 29: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
David Duane Bryant, 54: Violation of parole.
Randarius Marke Washington, 17: Criminal trespass.
Emily Tagen Sharrock, 25: Evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Preston Harlan, 44: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Calvin Lee Ragan, 32: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Corrinne Victoria Dineley, 28: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Jocelyn Michael Patterson, 23: Violation of bond/protective order.
Constable Precinct 5
Douglas Melton Capps, 37: Violation of bond/protective order.
Department of Public Safety
Lawrence Charles Castleberry, 29: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, driving while license invalid.
