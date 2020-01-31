Scrambled eggs, pancakes and sausage, orange juice and Paris Coffee are on the menu Saturday morning for Lamar County’s first responders at the monthly First Christian Church Responders Breakfast, according to church outreach director Ronnie Nutt.
“February is a special month as we will give each first responder a gift,” Nutt wrote in a Wednesday memo to local first responder groups.
Meal service is from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 720 20th St. NE.
Following breakfast service, church volunteers will head to City Square, 2515 Bonham St., to feed the homeless from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Nutt said. The menu this week includes barbecue sandwiches and chips.
