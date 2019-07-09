From June 28 through July 4, the Delta County Sheriff’s Office handled 63 calls for service, 431 telephone calls, and 60 911 calls. Deputies made five arrests and filed four incident reports. Of the 63 calls for service, deputies were dispatched to the following:
Arrests
1 – Assault causing bodily injury/family
1 – Court commit
1 – Driving while intoxicated, 2nd
1 – Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
1 – Violation of parole
Incident Reports:
1 - Assault causing bodily injury/family
1 – Driving while intoxicated 2nd
1 – Forgery/counterfeit
1 – Theft of firearm
Citations:
2 - Driving while license invalid
1 - Expired driver’s license
4 - Expired registration
4 - Failure to provide financial responsibility
3 - No driver’s license
1 - Open container
36 - Speeding
Inmate Work Crew
City of Cooper – Cleanup and repair at city park and rodeo arena in preparation for Rodeo.
