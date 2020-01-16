DETROIT — Handling the day-to-day affairs of a city is a multifaceted job, and City Secretary Tami Nix has for years handled many of those responsibilities herself. Now, to free up more time for her to do other work, the city is looking to hire someone to handle billing and customer service at Detroit City Hall.
“I get bogged down with handling billing and things of that nature, and this is something we’re doing to alleviate that,” Nix said. “There are a lot of other things I can and should be doing, and I just don’t have the time to get to everything.”
Most notably, Nix said, handling utility bills and fielding questions and complaints from residents has hampered her ability to pursue grants for street and infrastructure repairs, improvements to the city’s recreational offerings and more. She has also intended to look into bringing a law enforcement presence to Detroit but hasn’t had time to pursue that either.
“There are a lot of city functions I’d like to focus on, and I just haven’t been able to because of all the day-to-day things I also handle,” she said. “Looking for grants is a big thing that I haven’t had much time to do but is really important for our city.”
The position, which will be part time, will handle customer service, handling cash and bill payments, using computer programs for budgeting, will be responsible for typing up agendas and letters to residents and will pull reports when needed.
Nix said she hopes to have a list of candidates for the Detroit City Council to consider at its February meeting, and then hopes to fill the position in March.
In addition to the new office position, the city is also looking to hire a part time maintenance position to fill a hole after a previous city employee left to take a job elsewhere.
“Things are typically slower in the winter, but we still want a second person to help (Water Superintendent Richard Shipp),” Nix said. “And once it starts warming up, there’ll be more work, with mowing.”
In addition to mowing city properties, the maintenance worker will help with installing culverts, reading water meters, picking up dogs in animal control cases and more.
Nix said she hopes to hire the maintenance worker at the same time as the office position, but added there will be additional training for the maintenance position, which is also part time.
