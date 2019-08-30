The Red River Valley football season is finally upon us as each of the opening games of the 2019 regular season kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Highlighting the action is the No. 7-ranked Paris Wildcats of Class 4A, Division I traveling east to take on the No. 1-ranked Pleasant Grove Hawks of Class 4A, Division II.
Last season, Pleasant Grove turned a 10-10 halftime score into a 30-10 win over Paris, but the Wildcats look to turn things around with a statement win in Texarkana.
Meanwhile, the North Lamar Panthers will be on the road facing the same opening game foe as last year. The Panthers will take on Class 3A Pottsboro with a chance to show the area the improvement and strides made from the end of last season and through the offseason.
The Chisum Mustangs also will be in action as they host the Class 2A power Rivercrest Rebels. The Mustangs, who made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years last season, look to open the season with a big win, while the Rebels seek another strong season with a strong start.
The Prairiland Patriots will open their season at home with a solid test against DeKalb, while Cooper aims to take down Farmersville for the second year in a row, this time at Bulldog Stadium.
The Honey Grove Warriors hit the road to face off against Bells, while Clarksville also ventures away from home to take on Whitewright. Detroit is in action at Trenton as well.
