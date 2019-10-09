Jerry Janiece Ashford, 80, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Edward Lee Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Red Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Janiece, the daughter of Thomas David Ashford and Dema Frances Kinworthy Ashford, was born on Aug. 23, 1939, in Powderly.
She graduated from Powderly School and attended Paris Business College. Janiece worked a number of years in the cafeteria at North Lamar Schools. She was a member of Bounds Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed crafts and was an avid Bingo player.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lawrence Ashford; a sister-in-law, Nell Marie Jordan Ashford; and her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Westbrook.
Survivors include four siblings, Joe Ashford and wife, Beverly, of Powderly, Karon Fleming and husband, Milton, of Powderly, Randy Ashford and friend Zoey Farley, of Powderly and Lisa Berry and friend, Jeff Slagle, of Paris; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
